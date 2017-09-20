Share This: Damon Lindelof Posts Instagram Proof That HBO’s Watchmen Is Happening Corrina

Last night, Damon Lindelof took a break from his social media meme-posting streak to share a very cryptic, very insider-y peak at his new post-Leftovers HBO show, Watchmen. Lindelof, who was announced as showrunner for the new comic book-based series earlier this summer, snapped a photo of the base of a trophy inscribed with the words “In Gratitude” and showing a pair of superhero costume-clad feet. In the background there appears to be a meeting room of some sort, with stacks of paper (scripts or show bibles, maybe?) piled neatly in front of each seat. Lindelof captioned the photo ‘Day One.’

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Those familiar with Watchmen creators Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ work or Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie might recognize the trophy as the one given to Hollis Mason (superhero name: Nite Owl).

The original Watchmen comics were set in an alternate universe version of 1985 and followed the events of the Cold War between the US and Soviet Russia, centering on a group of ageing superhero outsiders as they try to find out who killed one their pals. The investigation leads them to uncover something way bigger (and way darker) that has implications for all of humanity.

There’s no word on when the new series will air, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.