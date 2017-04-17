Share This: Daisy Ridley Says ‘Quite A Few’ Questions About Rey Are Answered In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crystal

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi confirmed one very important thing: Luke Skywalker can speak! (Did you think the film was really going to be two hours of Rey and Luke staring at each other on the cliffs of Ahch-To?) Of course that doesn’t mean Rey is going to like what the world-weary Jedi Master has to say.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz caught up with Daisy Ridley at Star Wars Celebration on Friday (April 14), and she hinted at the Master and Padawan’s rocky working relationship ahead.

“There were all these expectations on Luke right from the beginning—This is your calling, this is what you have to do, you have to train. And then clearly something’s taken him away,” she said. “In a way, they’re both similar, but she’s very much looking up to him to be this thing that she thinks he is, and a long time’s past.”

Reasons for Luke’s self-imposed exile won’t be the only mystery explained in director Rian Johnson’s “darker” Episode VIII. With the eighth instalment of the Star Wars saga diving into Rey’s backstory, there’s a good chance Rey’s parentage will finally be revealed. When asked if she was surprised to find out who Rey’s parents were, the actress confirmed that there are a few surprises in store for fans.

“I did some ADR last week, and I saw a little clip of something that I didn’t know was going to be in it,” she said. “So I think quite a few questions that people have are answered in this.”

If The Last Jedi can surprise Ridley, then we’re all in for some major revelations. So buckle up, Chewie. It’s going to be one hell of an emotional ride.