movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Swiftly Deflects Josh Gad’s Prying Star Wars Questions

January 25, 2017
Julia
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

Now that we officially know the title of Star Wars: Episode 8 we are in full speculation mode of what it could actually mean. Thankfully we’re not alone in our need to know who the last Jedi is.

Josh Gad (Frozen), who’s currently filming Murder on the Orient Express with Daisy Ridley, decided to bombard her in his trailer with prying questions about what she knows about the next instalment in a hilarious video posted on his Instagram.

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi

A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

While Gad fails to get the scoop on who that last Jedi is (or if its plural Jedi or not… darn grammer) he does spill a little detail on his own sequel plans, revealing Olaf will definitely be in Frozen 2. Though no one thought they would make sequel without the beloved snowman, Disney has been very tight-lipped on official information about the animated sequel so it’s nice to hear the news from the star himself.

Daisy Ridley is going to have a busy few years, besides promoting The Last Jedi and filming Episode IX it was just announced she’s being tapped to star in A Woman of No Importance—a biopic about American heiress and super-spy Virginia Hall.

We still have a few more months to try and crack Ridley so she can reveal all the Star Wars secrets before The Last Jedi hits theatres December 15, 2017.

