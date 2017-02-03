How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley Fends Off More Star Wars Questions From Her Nosy Co-Star

February 3, 2017
Madeline

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

    RELEASE
  • December 15, 2017

Disney recently revealed the title of its upcoming Star Wars sequel, The Last Jedi, but beyond that, intel about Episode 8 is irritatingly scant. Enter Josh Gad (a.k.a. Frozen‘s Olaf), who’s been doing the people’s work by trying to get his Murder on the Orient Express co-star Daisy Ridley (a.k.a. Star Wars’s Rey) to give us some Last Jedi scoop.

Last week, Gad ambushed Ridley on set and shared an amusing video of the resulting encounter. Unsurprisingly, Ridley didn’t give anything up, standing her ground while he persistently interrogated her about who “the last Jedi” is (or are).

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi

A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on

That didn’t stop Gad from trying a second time, though. In a new video posted on Facebook, Gad apologizes to Ridley for cornering her, and then hands her fake Orient Express rewrites. The new “script” asks Ridley to answer questions like “Who are Rey’s parents?” and “Is Finn paralyzed from the waist down?”

It went about as well as you’d think.

