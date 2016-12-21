Share This: Wait, There’s A Twisted Connection Between Moana And The Little Mermaid? Crystal

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made it very clear that he loves Disney’s The Little Mermaid as much as we do. In fact, he’s a total super-fan. While promoting Moana, he called Ron Clements and John Musker’s animated classic a “life-changer,” saying the calypso music from The Little Mermaid inspired him to compose music in the first place.

“I must’ve seen that thing three times in the theaters,” he told Good Morning America. “I remember calling in sick from school on the day it came out on VHS—so that I could be the first to get it.” (Now that’s commitment!) Needless to say, getting to work with Clements and Musker on Moana was a dream come true for the Tony-winning Hamilton creator. But we didn’t realize Miranda would use the music of Moana as a vehicle to enact his twisted, childhood fantasy.

In a recent tweet, Miranda explained how Jemaine Clement’s shiny, people-eating crab Tamatoa was actually inspird by—yep, you guessed it—Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid.

I call this Sebastian’s Revenge: a Disney crab singing about eating humans?

*whispers to 9 year old Lin*

(We did it) https://t.co/ODLfAN0XBM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 21 December 2016



