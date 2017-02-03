Share This: Common Wants To Join The Green Lantern Reboot Sara

The role of Green Lantern’s John Stewart is apparently more sought-after than we thought.

In a recent interview with IGN, rapper and actor Common revealed that he’s interested playing the role of John Stewart in DC’s upcoming Green Lantern Corps movie. Corps, set to be released in the summer of 2020, is a reboot of 2011’s critically and commercially panned Green Lantern, which starred Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan.

Warner Bros. announced that work on Corps was underway back in 2015. Even though plans for a Green Lantern trilogy were scrapped after the failure of the 2011 film, the franchise could make a triumphant comeback since Corps is supposed to be part of the DC Extended Universe (totally different than the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Corps will also be co-written by experienced superhero film screenwriter David Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight) which gives us a little bit of hope. Plus, the movie has repeatedly been described as “Lethal Weapon in space”—and who doesn’t want that?

Casting Common in the role of architect-turned-Marine-turned-superhero Stewart seems like a no-brainer, since he was actually supposed to play Stewart in 2009’s abandoned Justice League: Mortal, which was also going to star Armie Hammer, Adam Brody, Zoe Kazan and Jay Baruchel (just think about what we missed out on).

And Common is excited about potentially playing the role, too—he told IGN that he appreciates how “community-driven” John Stewart is and that playing him would be “an honour.”

But it looks like he might have some competition—This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown also expressed interest in playing Stewart, and we’ve got to admit that either Common or Brown would be a strong choice. And even though Brown is set to play N’Jobu in the upcoming Black Panther film, we’re guessing that DC-Marvel disloyalty won’t be a problem. Ryan Reynolds, incredibly, is on the shortlist to play Hal Jordan in Corps even after he publicly criticized the 2011 film in public (and in Deadpool).

Until we know for sure whether or not we’ll get the chance to finally see Common as John Stewart, you can watch him as Cassian in John Wick: Chapter 2.