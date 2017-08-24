Share This: Two Classic Doctor Who Companions Make An Appearance In The Christmas Special Corrina

Knowing the Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi will reunite with his very first incarnation (David Bradley taking over for the original Doctor, William Hartnell) in this year’s Christmas Special, you might have guessed that we’d also run into some other vintage Who characters from the series’ first run—and you’d be right.

The Doctors, both One and Twelve, will be joined by ‘60s-era Who companions Ben and Polly, first played by actors Michael Craze and Anneke Wills.

For the special, “Twice Upon a Time,” British soap star Jared Garfield (Hollyoaks) will play Ben and Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Lily Travers will play Polly. Pearl Mackie is also returning for at least one more appearance as the Doctor’s latest companion in time and space travel, Bill Potts.

Departing Who showrunner Steven Moffat recently revealed a brief glimpse at the special’s storyline, in which both Doctors are getting close to having to regenerate. “It’s the Twelfth Doctor saying to Number One, ‘Listen, you have to [change] or all of this stuff won’t happen!’ and the First Doctor saying, ‘Well, what about you?’” explained Moffat. “They go off on a crazy adventure with Mark Gatiss and Bill Potts and decide whether or not they’re going to carry on… which of course, they are!”

Check out the teaser for the upcoming Christmas Special below.