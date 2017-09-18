Share This: Claire Foy Tells Us (And Andrew Garfield) She Needs To Get Buff To Play Lisbeth Salander Crystal

After months of casting rumors, Sony Pictures finally made things official on Friday: Claire Foy will take on the iconic role of Lisbeth Salander in The Girl In the Spider’s Web. The Golden Globe-winner star of The Crown succeeds Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in the role of Lisbeth in the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series. Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is set to helm the project, which will begin production in Berlin early next year.

However, just days prior to her casting announcement, MTV News caught up with Foy at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Breathe with co-star Andrew Garfield. When asked Foy if there were any truth to those Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel rumours, she played it coy. Garfield, on the other had, did not.

“Who’s Lisbeth Salander?” Garfield asked, to which Foy replied, “Lisbeth Salander is innocent.” Things get even weirder from there, with Garfield asking, “Are you going to be the Girl With the Dragon Tatoosday?”

Wait. What? “I don’t know,” he said.

Still, Foy did say that preparing for a role like Lisbeth Salander would probably require getting “lots of tattoos” and, you know, “being buff.” But don’t expect Foy to be getting a tattoo anytime soon, unless she and Garfield really do end up getting matching tattoos. When it comes to permanently inking her body, the actress said, “I don’t know what I’d get one of, and I’d probably want to wash it off.”

Maybe once she sees how awesome Lisbeth’s ink looks on her, she’ll reconsider.

Breathe hits theatres October 13.