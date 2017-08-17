Share This: Chucky Creator Don Mancini Is Ready For Child’s Play On Elm Street Jon

In the world of horror, no writer has been given more opportunities to extend his signature franchise than Child’s Play creator Don Mancini. He recently wrote and directed Cult of Chucky, the seventh consecutive Chucky movie to spring from his doll-obsessed imagination. This series descended into self parody long ago, but Mancini has at least one more Chucky idea that he’s determined to bring to the screen: a showdown between his defining character and Freddy Krueger.

While Krueger is definitely the more high-profile character, he has been dormant since the disappointing 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. On a recent episode of the Necronomicast, Mancini revealed an idea that would finally bring the character back—alongside an evil little adversary. “It’s actually an idea that I think is cool and do-able,” he said. “It would require arranging all the legal red tape between two different studios, but I think Chucky versus Freddy would be awesome. Because they both have distinct personalities, and they both talk, they would be a really fun double act.”

This might sound like a vague concept, but Mancini has a more specific premise in mind. “My idea for the movie is to do it as a horror movie version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” he explained. “It’s called Child’s Play on Elm Street. Chucky ends up in the bedroom of a house on Elm Street, and Freddy meets him there… they’re fans of each other, so they have this rapport, but then they realize Elm Street isn’t big enough for the two of them. It only can contain one killer.”

The aforementioned red tape is likely to be a major obstacle, but never underestimate Mancini’s ability to get things done. His latest creation, Cult of Chucky, makes its debut on Blu-ray and DVD on October 3. Check out the trailer below: