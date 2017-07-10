Share This: Christopher Nolan Still Wants To Direct A Bond Movie Jon

As any Christopher Nolan fan will tell you, the director has a longstanding connection to the Bond series. Not only is he a lifelong fan (his favourite entry is the divisive George Lazenby vehicle, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), but he seriously flirted with directing a Bond movie around the time of 2006’s Casino Royale. While that never came to pass—Nolan was too busy directing Batman movies—Sam Mendes acknowledged that 2012’s Skyfall was heavily influenced by Nolan. But is there still chance that the Dunkirk director might call the shots himself?

In a new interview with Playboy, Nolan acknowledged that (a) he’s still a big fan and (b) he’s still interested in directing a Bond movie, but (c) the franchise would need to be in a time of transition to command his attention. “I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years,” he said. “I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

If there’s one Nolan trait that would seem to be a perfect match for Bond, it’s his reserved disposition, but he’s not willing to accept the (pretty bogus) charge that his movies are unemotional. “I try not to be obvious about it,” he said of the emotion that some find lacking. “That gives people a little more freedom to interpret the movies their way, bring what they want to it. I’ve had people write about my films as being emotionless, yet I have screened those same movies and people have been in floods of tears at the end.”

Emotional or not, Nolan had plenty of interesting things to say in his Playboy interview, which you can read here. He returns to theatres on July 21 with Dunkirk. Check out the trailer below: