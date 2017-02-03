Share This: Chris Pratt, Known Troll, Gets Bested By Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Director Stacey

Heartthrob Chris Pratt is no stranger to trolling his celebrity pals every chance he gets (remember the Jennifer Lawrence selfies?), but this time he was bested by his friend and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director, James Gunn.

On Wednesday (February 1), Pratt shared a GOTG Vol. 2 behind-the-scenes pic and jokingly referred to Gunn as a “radio contest winner” stoked to hang out with Pratt and chill on a real live movie set. “James dreams of working in Hollywood one day,” Pratt said. “I told him anything is possible if he just dreams big and reaches for the stars. And also, if he stops with the uncomfortable close talking and weird laughter and sniffing his fingers all the time.”

Here I am on the set of #guardiansofthegalaxy #volume2 with stunt coordinator #TommyHarper and radio contest winner @jamesgunn who is just so excited to meet me and be on set for the first time. James dreams of working in Hollywood one day. I told him anything is possible if he just dreams big and reaches for the stars. And also, if he stops with the uncomfortable close talking and weird laughter and sniffing his fingers all the time. A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Gunn didn’t take that lying down. He posted the same pic on IG, getting the last laugh by outing Pratt as a Matchbox 20 fan (ooh, burn).

“Great picture of me fake smiling as [Pratt] goes on excitedly about his Matchbox 20 fan art,” he joked.

James Gunn 1, Chris Pratt 0.