Chris Hemsworth Explains How His Brother Helped Him Become Thor Jon

When Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres later this year, it will be Chris Hemsworth’s fifth time playing the Norse God of Thunder (not including cameos). However, he very nearly lost the role to his brother, in spite of an excellent audition. “I came into the audition with Kenneth Branagh and thought I nailed it and then never heard anything back,” he recently told W Magazine. “Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it.”

When Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon—two future Marvel veterans—were working with Chris Hemsworth on Cabin in the Woods, they were shocked to learn that he was no longer in contention for the role. “Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the mix here? What happened?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I blew my audition I guess.’”

When none of the finalists were selected, Chris Hemsworth’s manager made a call that eventually landed him a fateful second audition. “That second audition was a lot different than my first one,” he said. “I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me. It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool.”

Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. Check out the trailer below.