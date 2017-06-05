Share This: Chris Hemsworth Rightfully Thinks Wonder Woman Would Kick Thor’s Ass Crystal

Hollywood loves pitting superheroes against each other, and while a Marvel/DC big-screen mashup isn’t likely anytime soon (or ever), that didn’t stop Katie Couric from fanning the flames.

When asked who would win in a fight between the DC demigoddess and Marvel’s God of Thunder, actress Gal Gadot had no doubt that Wonder Woman, with her Sword of Athena and Lasso of Truth, would kick Thor’s butt on the battlefield.

Chris Hemsworth couldn’t agree more, tweeting, “I think she’d kick Thor’s a**.” To be fair, in Patty Jenkins’s record-breaking Wonder Woman (spoilers ahead), it’s revealed that Diana was not actually sculpted by clay and given life by the gods like she originally believed. Instead, Ares tells Diana that she was the last daughter of Zeus, sent to live with the Amazons on Themyscira for safe-keeping.

I think she’d kick Thor’s a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

“I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight. We should collide worlds,” Gadot replied, no doubt making hearts across the world flutter in anticipation of a mighty crossover starring the two gods of their respective universes.

I always knew you were a smart guy 🙂 But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

While it’s unlikely to happen on the big screen, Thor and Wonder Woman did cross paths in a DC/Marvel crossover event in which the Asgardian lost his hammer Mjolnir in battle. It eventually found its way to Wonder Woman, who was worthy enough to lift the hammer because of the pure strength of her belief in love.

With Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters this November, the only scheduled battle between Wonder Woman and Thor will be at the box office.