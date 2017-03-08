Share This: Chris Hemsworth Got A New Haircut And A Sense Of Humour For Thor: Ragnarok Sara

It looks like Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian god of thunder is getting a makeover for Thor: Ragnarok.

Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly posted the cover for their Ragnorok-focused March 17th to 24th issue which features Cate Blanchett as Asgardian goddess Hela, Tessa Thompson as bad-ass superhero and warrior Valkyrie, and (of course) Chris Hemsworth as Thor, god of thunder and crown prince of Asgard.

Marvel enthusiasts may be surprised to see Thor without his signature mane, but there have rumblings about the new ‘do as early as August, when Mark Ruffalo (who plays Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Ragnarok) posted pictures of a short-haired Hemsworth on Instagram. And even though it might be hard for fans to part with Thor’s luscious golden locks, it sounds like Hemsworth actually appreciated the change, telling EW, “It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning. It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character.”

Apart from the haircut, Entertainment Weekly posted a gallery of exclusive on-set and behind-the-scenes photos from Ragnarok. In the photos, Hemsworth looks to be channelling Gerard Butler in Gladiator and Blanchett is barely recognizable as a heavily made-up, sinister-looking Hela.

EW also got Hemsworth and some of the other Ragnarok cast members to spill a few details about the third installment of the Thor film franchise. Apparently Cate Blanchett had to learn capoeira, a form of martial art that originated in Brazil, for the film. We also know that the movie will start off with Blanchett’s Hela being mistakenly released from prison.

And Hemsworth confirmed that Thor: Ragnarok will, as suspected, be much funnier than both Thor and Thor: The Dark World. When discussing Ragnarok director Taiki Watiti, Hemsworth explains that Watiti has a “quirky, left-of-field sense of humor, which forced all the characters and the tone of the whole story to head in a new direction. Each day we were like, ‘Are we pushing it too far? Are we allowed to have this much fun?’”

Unfortunately we still have to wait until November 3 for Thor: Ragnarok to come out in theatres, but hopefully EW‘s full cover story will be filled with enough behind-the-scenes goodies to hold us over until then.