How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens

See Chewbacca Rip Someone’s Arm Off In This Force Awakens Deleted Scene

January 16, 2017
Julia
Chewie-Space-Chess

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

    RELEASE
  • 12/18/2015

Wookiees may make tough and lovable sidekicks but they’re also pretty sore losers. In a scene from A New Hope, Han Solo warns C3PO and R2D2 about Chewbacca’s tendency to rip arms off when he loses while the three are playing a game of holochess. Now, 40 years later, we finally get to see to the Wookiee’s temper in action in a new deleted scene from The Force Awakens 

The scene takes place at Maz Kanata’s castle with Rey (Daisy Ridley) having a troubled run-in with Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg). Plutt isn’t so fond of Rey after their last encounter, where she may have stolen the Millennium Falcon from him. Before this can escalate too far, Chewie steps in to deal with the situation by keeping with Star Wars tradition and removing Plutt’s arm.

rey-m-falcon

At less than a minute long, we can’t believe this scene got cut as it ties in perfectly with so many elements in the Star Wars universe. Let’s just hope they cut this scene in order to bring Plutt back in a bigger way in Episode 8 so we can see more of the slimeball junk boss we secretly love.

Trending
RELATED
Deadpool
News
Is Cable’s Backstory Too Complicated For Deadpool 2?
Tangled
News
Rapunzel Is Reunited With Her Hair In Tangled’s Sequel Trailer
Star Wars
News
No, Carrie Fisher Won’t Be Digitally Recreated For Future Star Wars Fi...
rouge-one-comic-header
News
Rogue One’s Comic Book Adaptation Will Expand The Film’s Sto...
INNERSPACE CLIPS