See Chewbacca Rip Someone's Arm Off In This Force Awakens Deleted Scene

Wookiees may make tough and lovable sidekicks but they’re also pretty sore losers. In a scene from A New Hope, Han Solo warns C3PO and R2D2 about Chewbacca’s tendency to rip arms off when he loses while the three are playing a game of holochess. Now, 40 years later, we finally get to see to the Wookiee’s temper in action in a new deleted scene from The Force Awakens

The scene takes place at Maz Kanata’s castle with Rey (Daisy Ridley) having a troubled run-in with Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg). Plutt isn’t so fond of Rey after their last encounter, where she may have stolen the Millennium Falcon from him. Before this can escalate too far, Chewie steps in to deal with the situation by keeping with Star Wars tradition and removing Plutt’s arm.

At less than a minute long, we can’t believe this scene got cut as it ties in perfectly with so many elements in the Star Wars universe. Let’s just hope they cut this scene in order to bring Plutt back in a bigger way in Episode 8 so we can see more of the slimeball junk boss we secretly love.