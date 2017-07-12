Share This: Charlize Theron Details The Agony She Suffered For Atomic Blonde Jon

Early footage from Atomic Blonde has made it clear that Charlize Theron went above and beyond to prepare for this movie’s unusually complicated fight sequences. The months of exhausting training made long, intricately choreographed shots possible in the fight sequences and took a heavy toll—on the actress’ teeth. “It happened the first month of training,” she told Variety. “I had severe tooth pain, which I never had in my entire life. Having to cut one of the teeth out and root canals, it was tough. You want to be in your best fighting shape, and it’s hard. I had the removal and I had to put a donor bone in there to heal until I came back, and then I had another surgery to put a metal screw in there.”

While the training process for this film clearly got off to a painful start, Theron ultimately proved herself to be a uniquely capable screen fighter. Director David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2) was so impressed with her abilities that he decided to complicate the choreography and map out those long, uninterrupted takes. In preparing and executing these shots, Theron says the stunt team endured constant abuse. “It was really intense,” she says in Fight Like a Girl, a new featurette about the film’s fight sequences. “These stunt guys took so many hits. I had to buy a lot of alcohol to be forgiven, but there were no injuries… absolutely nothing—or so they told me, so I don’t know. Maybe they went home and cried.”

Atomic Blonde arrives in theatres on July 28. To watch Theron wreak havoc on stunt dudes, check out the featurette below: