This Cars 3 Trailer Is Basically Fast & Furious For Kids Corrina

For anyone anxiously waiting to intro their first grader into the Fast & Furious franchise, Pixar’s Cars 3 looks like it’s shaping up to be the ideal gateway movie. The latest trailer for the forthcoming summer release starts off with some pretty realistic racing footage, complete with track-appropriate sound effects that don’t resemble this in the least.

There’s also a pretty epic on-course crash and one scene that features a racetrack flanked by flame-sputtering, environmentally-unfriendly piles of burning tires… that EXPLODE (Vin Diesel would approve).

The great thing about kids’ movies is that they often double as teaching tools. Use this one as an opportunity to:

-Reassure your seven-year-old that yes, Hollywood will still be making sequels to the movies they loved as a child, well into their own middle-age (show them Star Wars if they don’t buy it).

-Remind them that street racing is illegal—then laugh, because by the time they’re old enough to drive, driving won’t be a thing anymore.

-Gently broach the subject that human obsolescence will occur in their lifetime. Lightning McQueen is all of us—old, outdated tech on the brink of being out-everything’d by a computer disguised as a car/forklift/microwave.

Here’s the movie’s official (conspicuously absent of any Fast & Furious references) synopsis:

“Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.”

Cars 3 features the voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, and Armie Hammer. It’s in theatres June 16, 2017—just in time for drive-in season. Check out the new extended trailer and older teaser trailer below: