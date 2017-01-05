How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Lucasfilm Is Scrambling To Figure Out Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars Future

January 5, 2017
Jon
Star Wars

Star Wars fans aren’t just grieving Carrie Fisher’s death, they’re grieving the Princess Leia scenes they might never see. While her scenes for Episode VIII were complete when the sad news broke on December 27th, The Hollywood Reporter believes they could be re-shot or even cut in light of the Fisher’s death. As for Episode IX, insiders claim the actress was set to have an even more substantial role, leaving co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm scrambling to come up with solutions.

giphy

If you haven’t seen Rogue One yet, you might want to skip this next part, but Fisher made an appearance in that film as her younger self—and Peter Cushing was brought back from the dead for a more substantial role—using modern special effects. According to one Star Wars source, this is the current (if somewhat tentative) “road map” for Fisher’s role in Episode IX.

While it’s obviously possible that Lucasfilm could revive Fisher in this way, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Michael Fink believes there are ethical problems with this approach. He also argues that current special effects might not be up to the challenge, even if they are relatively close. “I have no doubt, given some of the recent work I’ve seen, there are filmmakers who will be willing to take up the challenge,” he said, ultimately acknowledging that “we have seen moments of success, but not full performances.”

In other words, a great deal of thought and work still needs to go into this problem. For a possible preview of what’s to come, check out Rogue One now—and keep your eyes peeled for that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo.

Trending
RELATED
hidden-figures
Review
Hidden Figures: The Women Who Put A Man In Space
golden-globes
Opinion
The 7 Space-iest Contenders At This Sunday’s Golden Globes
Star Wars
News
Rogue One’s Diego Luna Earns Some Very Personal Praise
carrie-debbie
News
See The Bittersweet Trailer For Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher’s Do...
INNERSPACE CLIPS