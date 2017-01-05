Share This: Lucasfilm Is Scrambling To Figure Out Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars Future Jon

Star Wars fans aren’t just grieving Carrie Fisher’s death, they’re grieving the Princess Leia scenes they might never see. While her scenes for Episode VIII were complete when the sad news broke on December 27th, The Hollywood Reporter believes they could be re-shot or even cut in light of the Fisher’s death. As for Episode IX, insiders claim the actress was set to have an even more substantial role, leaving co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm scrambling to come up with solutions.

If you haven’t seen Rogue One yet, you might want to skip this next part, but Fisher made an appearance in that film as her younger self—and Peter Cushing was brought back from the dead for a more substantial role—using modern special effects. According to one Star Wars source, this is the current (if somewhat tentative) “road map” for Fisher’s role in Episode IX.

While it’s obviously possible that Lucasfilm could revive Fisher in this way, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Michael Fink believes there are ethical problems with this approach. He also argues that current special effects might not be up to the challenge, even if they are relatively close. “I have no doubt, given some of the recent work I’ve seen, there are filmmakers who will be willing to take up the challenge,” he said, ultimately acknowledging that “we have seen moments of success, but not full performances.”

In other words, a great deal of thought and work still needs to go into this problem. For a possible preview of what’s to come, check out Rogue One now—and keep your eyes peeled for that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo.