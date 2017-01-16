Share This: No, Carrie Fisher Won’t Be Digitally Recreated For Future Star Wars Films Madeline

Lucasfilm has shot down rumours that the studio is planning to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher in future Star Wars films.

The actress passed away at the age of 60 last month, leaving Lucasfilm in a bit of a quandary. Though Fisher had wrapped up filming on this year’s Episode VIII prior to her death, she was reportedly set to have an even bigger role in 2019’s Episode IX. A recent BBC report claimed that Lucasfilm was negotiating with Fisher’s estate to make a digital recreation of her likeness, but that apparently isn’t true.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” the studio’s official statement reads. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher‘s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

The statement continues, “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

No doubt Lucasfilm is faced with a tough decision about how to wrap up Leia’s story without Fisher, but their statement at least gives fans some much-needed assurance that they’ll treat the character (and the actress) in a respectful way.