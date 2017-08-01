How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
television Game of Thrones

Arya And Sansa Stark Ride A Mechanical Dragon For Carpool Karaoke

August 1, 2017
Deepa

Game of Thrones

Apple Music took a page out ofÂ James Corden’s notebook forÂ Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a new weekly show based off The Late Late Show‘s famous segment. The spin-off, however, takes things one step farther than the original. Corden typically hitched rides with musical artists, but Apple Music’s version includes a wider variety of celebrities.

For example, takeÂ Game of ThronesÂ starsÂ Sophie TurnerÂ andÂ Maisie Williams. The show’s new trailer gives us a taste of their upcoming episode. Around 25 seconds into the clip, it appears they decided to make a pit stop at a bar with a mechanical bull. But because there are no bulls in Westeros, they dressed it up like a dragon. This is the Stark family reunion we’ve been waiting six seasons for!

Trending
RELATED
News
Feast Your Eyes On 11 New Star Trek: Discovery Posters
Interview
These Young Animators Made The LGBT Animated Short That’s Melting ...
News
Jennifer Lawrence Is Screaming For Her Life In First Mother! Teaser
News
Game Of Thrones Fans Are Shipping Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryenâ€”And ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS