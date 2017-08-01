Share This: Arya And Sansa Stark Ride A Mechanical Dragon For Carpool Karaoke Deepa

Apple Music took a page out ofÂ James Corden’s notebook forÂ Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a new weekly show based off The Late Late Show‘s famous segment. The spin-off, however, takes things one step farther than the original. Corden typically hitched rides with musical artists, but Apple Music’s version includes a wider variety of celebrities.

For example, takeÂ Game of ThronesÂ starsÂ Sophie TurnerÂ andÂ Maisie Williams. The show’s new trailer gives us a taste of their upcoming episode. Around 25 seconds into the clip, it appears they decided to make a pit stop at a bar with a mechanical bull. But because there are no bulls in Westeros, they dressed it up like a dragon. This is the Stark family reunion we’ve been waiting six seasons for!