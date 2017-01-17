Share This: Here’s Why Bryan Cranston Decided To Join The Power Rangers Reboot Brooklyn

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, who stars as Zordon in the upcoming Power Rangers film reboot, actually didn’t want to do the film. The star wasn’t initially interested in returning to the Power Rangers franchise for fear it was a series that might not transcend a major motion picture adaptation.

In an interview with IGN, Cranston recalled his immediate impression of the reboot:

“I thought, ‘Power Rangers? It’s kind of the [1960s] Batman television show…’ And I had a phone call with the director [Dean Israelite] and he said, ‘Think of it this way… Like Batman came from TV and became a completely different animal in the movies, so too is it here. We’re going to take this and revamp it and it’s going to be grounded and real.'”

This convinced Cranston to read the script and he found Israelite was right.

“The kids sound like real kids and not everyone is this great athlete and everything is working out. I thought, ‘This might be a nice bookend to what I was doing before,’ since I started out doing voices,” said Cranston.

Cranston did a lot of voiceover roles early on in his career and his history with the Power Rangers franchise goes back to its beginning. He voiced two of the monsters in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series after getting a call from producer and co-creator of the franchise, Haim Saban. The two have a 35-year-long friendship going and Saban even named the original Blue Ranger Billy Cranston as a tribute to the star.

In the film reboot, Cranston will play the live-action role of Zordon, the Power Rangers’ mentor and the original Red Ranger. Cranston described Zordon as a frustrated coach of sorts who must break down the individuality of each Ranger to help them grow as a team.

The new Power Rangers will be released March 24. Check out the official teaser trailer below: