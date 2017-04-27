How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Here’s Why Brie Larson Didn’t Immediately Accept Her Captain Marvel Role

April 27, 2017
Emily

When you accept a Marvel Studios Film role, good things happen to you and your career. Academy Award-winning actor Brie Larson is one of the newest Marvel Stars to join the lineup, but she didn’t immediately accept her casting.

In an article with Vanity Fair, she explained how she came to the decision.

“I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up,” Larson told the magazine. “I really, really feel like it’s worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women—I’ll do it.”

Fellow Marvel star Chris Evans, who we all know as Captain America, had the same experience.  The Human Torch initially declined the role as Steve Roger. Speaking to InStylehe explained: “When I first got the offer to be a part of this franchise, the thought of a multi-picture contract that could last eight years of my life was stressful and scary. But doing these movies was the best decision of my life.”

We only expect more success for Larson as Captain Marvel, now that millions of little girls around the world will love her even more for suiting up and taking a swing at being a hero.

Captain Marvel will make her big screen debut in theatres on March 8, 2019.

Trending
RELATED
News
So Johnny Depp Just Crashed The Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride At Disneyl...
News
Emma Watson Hung Out With Her Harry Potter Sister-In-Law
News
M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass Is A Sequel To Split And Unbreakable
News
Dr. Ian Malcolm And His Sweaty Chest Are Returning For Jurassic World Se...
INNERSPACE CLIPS