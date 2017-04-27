Share This: Here’s Why Brie Larson Didn’t Immediately Accept Her Captain Marvel Role Emily

When you accept a Marvel Studios Film role, good things happen to you and your career. Academy Award-winning actor Brie Larson is one of the newest Marvel Stars to join the lineup, but she didn’t immediately accept her casting.

In an article with Vanity Fair, she explained how she came to the decision.

“I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up,” Larson told the magazine. “I really, really feel like it’s worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women—I’ll do it.”

Fellow Marvel star Chris Evans, who we all know as Captain America, had the same experience. The Human Torch initially declined the role as Steve Roger. Speaking to InStyle, he explained: “When I first got the offer to be a part of this franchise, the thought of a multi-picture contract that could last eight years of my life was stressful and scary. But doing these movies was the best decision of my life.”

We only expect more success for Larson as Captain Marvel, now that millions of little girls around the world will love her even more for suiting up and taking a swing at being a hero.

Captain Marvel will make her big screen debut in theatres on March 8, 2019.