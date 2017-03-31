Share This: Inner Demons Are Battled In The First Book Of Henry Trailer Stacey

How well do you really know your neighbours? That’s what Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) needs to find out for Christina Sickleman’s (Maddie Ziegler) sake in the first trailer from director Colin Trevorrow’s The Book of Henry, which dropped a day after its magical poster was unveiled.

The film follows the life of 11-year-old genius Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher from the also-forthcoming It) and his family as Henry uncovers his classmate Christina’s dark secret about her stepfather. After crafting a plan to save Christina—played by Ziegler without the Sia wig that helped launch her to prominence—Henry enlists the help of his mom (Watts) and his little brother (Room‘s Jacob Tremblay) to stop his friend’s suffering.

Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris plays the villainous stepfather who’s also the town’s smarmy and diabolical police commissioner. Director Trevorrow also helmed Jurassic World and is currently working on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. Check out the harrowing trailer above.

The Book of Henry is due in theatres June 16, 2017.