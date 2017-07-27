Share This: These Are The 3 Directors On The Bond 25 Short List Jon

Earlier this month, it was revealed—to the surprise of many—that Daniel Craig will return to play James Bond in the franchise’s 25th entry. However, all indications suggest that the actor will not be joined by Sam Mendes, the director behind Skyfall and Spectre. Now that Dunkirk is in theatres, Christopher Nolan would appear to be free to finally make a Bond movie, but he has made it clear that he would only be willing to get involved when the franchise is ready to re-cast and start fresh. (The director recently suggested that he wants Tom Hardy in the role.) With all that in mind, Deadline has identified the three filmmakers, who are the current frontrunners to direct Bond 25.

Denis Villeneuve

Bond is a massive franchise, but it would be a strangely restrictive, unimaginative choice for Denis Villeneuve, a filmmaker who is currently being handed massive budgets to do whatever he wants. Plus, this would get in the way of a far more exciting prospect: the Dune remake he plans to direct when he is finished with Blade Runner 2049.

David Mackenzie

After struggling for years to find acclaim and/or an audience for his films, David Mackenzie finally broke through with the one-two punch of Starred Up and (especially) last year’s Hell or High Water, which earned four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. While Mackenzie is an undeniably talented filmmaker, he has yet to direct a large-scale movie that would suggest any real affinity for the Bond franchise.

Yann Demange

With only one feature film (’71)—and many TV series—under his belt, Yann Demarge is even more of a gamble than Mackenzie, but there’s one unknown that makes him an intriguing possibility: White Boy Rick, Demange’s recently completed crime saga starring Matthew McConaughey. There’s no way to know if Bond producers have screened footage from this film, but it appears that Demange is the current frontrunner.