Share This: New Trailer Makes It Official That Blood Drive Is Lovably Deranged

Set in the “distant future” of 1999, Blood Drive presents a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles that is equal parts Mad Max, Death Race 2000, and Dead-End Drive-In, featuring plenty of B-movie revivalism—in the spirit of Grindhouse—and yes, a healthy dose of Sharknado schlock. In other words, this is not your standard horror TV series, but it really does have something for everyone, including:

Bloodthirsty cars





Excessive explosives





Greasy driller dudes





Cannibalistic cravings





Piles of casualties

As the official synopsis explains, “water is as scarce as oil, gas costs $60 per gallon, and climate change keeps the temperature at a cool 115 in the shade.” This timelessly dysfunctional Los Angeles is “a place where no one can walk down the street without protection, where crime is so rampant that only the worst violence is punished, and where Arthur Bailey (Alan Ritchson)—the city’s last good cop—runs afoul of the dirtiest and meanest underground car rally in the world: Blood Drive. The master of ceremonies is a vaudevillian nightmare, the drivers are homicidal deviants, and the cars run on human blood.”

Blood Drive comes to Space on Wednesday, June 14 at 10e 7p. For a glimpse of the gruesomeness to come, check out the new trailer below: