Enter For Your Chance To Win A Trip For Two To L.A.!

We don’t need to tell you that the follow up to Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 dystopian movie, Blade Runner comes out this October. Blade Runner 2049, directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), hits screens this October and to celebrate the big comeback, Space is sending two winning fans to the city where the sci-fi story began—and picks up again—sunny Los Angeles.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: 30 years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Need something a little more visually appealing? Check out the trailer below:

This Fan Expo weekend, you can enter for your chance to win a trip for two to LA, including roundtrip airfare, two nights of hotel accommodation, plus a brand-new tablet. Just click on the button below to fill out an entry form.

