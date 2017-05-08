Share This: The Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Is Exactly What You’ve Been Waiting For Jon

Of all the sequels currently on the way, Blade Runner 2049 is the one least likely to suffer from poor quality control. Fresh off a string of acclaimed gems (including Prisoners, Sicario, and Arrival), director Denis Villeneuve is as close as Hollywood currently has to a sure thing—and the trailer we warned you about on Friday suggests that he’s done it again.

In addition to a re-working Vangelis’ iconic score, this trailer suggests that this very belated sequel will be overflowing with evocative Blade Runner trademarks, including:

1. Eye-popping retrofuturism

2. Moody neo-noir

3. Dystopian terrain

4. Harrison Ford’s Deckard in crisis

5. Crazy eyes (courtesy of Jared Leto)

6. A doorway into nature

This trailer only hints at the actual plot, but the official synopsis goes a little further: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theatres October 6. Check out the first full-length trailer below: