Blade Runner 2049

Watch Blade Runner 2049’s Short Teaser Ahead Of Monday’s Full Trailer

May 5, 2017
Neil

Blade Runner 2049

    RELEASE
  • October 6, 2017

We’ve still got three days until Blade Runner 2049‘s main trailer event on Monday, May 8, but to help get you through the weekend, a new 15-second teaser has just been released (along with a pair of snazzy posters that arrived yesterday). Though it may be short in length, there’s definitely a lot going on here.

Some of the teaser’s blink-or-you’ll-miss highlights include flying cars, rain-soaked streets, a crazy-looking night club, Ryan Gosling freaking out, Harrison Ford pointing his gun, and a first look at Robin Wright’s mysterious character, who says “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here. We keep order.”

The rest of the tasty clip basically shows off cinematographer Roger Deakins’ jaw-dropping visuals, which could very well land the 13-Oscar nominee his first well-deserved win.

Check out the trailer below:

Blade Runner 2049 is out October 6. In case you missed it, here’s December’s ‘Announcement’ teaser:

