Ryan Gosling And Harrison Ford Think The Blade Runner Sequel Is A Very Big Deal

Blade RunnerÂ is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies in the history of film, and fans of Ridley Scott’s 1982 film were thrilled when it was announced thatÂ Harrison FordÂ would not only be reprising his role of Rick Deckard in a forthcoming reboot, but would also be joiningÂ Ryan GoslingÂ in the next chapter of the futuristic crime drama.

It turns out that Ford, Gosling, Scott,Â Jared Leto, and pretty much every crew member of the sequel are on the same page: They know it’s a huge challenge to put out a sequel to a benchmark movie 35 years after it initially played in theaters, and they’re more than up for it.

“The story, the themes, the stunning visual elementsâ€”it was a pleasure getting back to the world ofÂ Blade RunnerÂ again,” Ford toldÂ Entertainment WeeklyÂ for thisÂ sneak peekÂ ofÂ Blade Runner 2049. “I think it’s fun to play a character 30 years later. I’m used to trying on old clothes. Happily, they still fit.”

Both Scott and the director of the sequel, Denis Villeneuve, echo that sentiment as clips from the filmâ€”including one of Gosling being serenaded by a Frank Sinatra hologramâ€”give us a longer look beyond theÂ initial trailer. Gosling was just as on board as Ford was from the jump, although his trench coat is a bit newer than Decker’s duds.

“When I heard that Ridley was continuing the narrative, I was already invested,” he said. “I already wanted to know what happened next.”

Same, tbh.Â Blade Runner 2049Â hits theatres October 6. Check out the eye-popping trailer below: