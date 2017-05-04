Share This: Blade Runner 2049 Just Got A Pair Of Slick New Posters Neil

If you asked us what our most anticipated upcoming film of 2017 is, there’s a good chance we’d go with the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982’s neo-noir science fiction masterpiece, Blade Runner. While we’re still five months away from Arrival director Denis Villeneuve’s update that sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as Rick Deckard, along with newcomer Ryan Gosling as Officer K, the film’s twitter page has just unveiled two ultra-stylish posters to help tide us over.

Have a looksee at poster number one:

Now here’s poster number two:

Also noteworthy was this twitter update that arrived yesterday announcing a Live Q&A with Gosling, Ford, and Villeneuve on Monday, May 8 at 9am PT (that would be noon ET):

Unlock the future. #BladeRunner2049 & @IMAX invite you to a LIVE Q&A w/ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford & Denis Villeneuve – Mon. 5/8 at 9AM PT! pic.twitter.com/VAWSlXDuL2 — #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 3, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theatres October 6, 2017. And if for some insane reason you somehow missed last December’s ‘Announcement’ teaser, here it is one more time: