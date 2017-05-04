How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Blade Runner 2049 Just Got A Pair Of Slick New Posters

May 4, 2017
Neil

If you asked us what our most anticipated upcoming film of 2017 is, there’s a good chance we’d go with the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982’s neo-noir science fiction masterpiece, Blade Runner. While we’re still five months away from Arrival director Denis Villeneuve’s update that sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as Rick Deckard, along with newcomer Ryan Gosling as Officer K, the film’s twitter page has just unveiled two ultra-stylish posters to help tide us over.

Have a looksee at poster number one:

Now here’s poster number two:

Also noteworthy was this twitter update that arrived yesterday announcing a Live Q&A with Gosling, Ford, and Villeneuve on Monday, May 8 at 9am PT (that would be noon ET):

Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theatres October 6, 2017. And if for some insane reason you somehow missed last December’s ‘Announcement’ teaser, here it is one more time:

Trending
RELATED
News
Riz Ahmed Is Celebrating Star Wars Day With A Small Army Of Wookiees
News
Why Did It Take So Long For Hollywood To Make Wonder Woman?
News
John Carpenter’s The Thing Board Game Looks So Cool It’s Scary
News
Get Out Recreated With The Bajillion Memes It Inspired
INNERSPACE CLIPS