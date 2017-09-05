Share This: Bill Skarsgård Has Big Plans For Pennywise In The It Sequel Jon

As any fan of Stephen King’s It will tell you, the wait for a feature film adaptation—as opposed to the 1990 miniseries—has been unbearably long, but it finally arrives later this week. Covering only the first half of the novel, this film is virtually guaranteed to get a sequel—and actor Bill Skarsgård (who plays Pennywise in the new film) has an update on that film’s development. “I’m talking to [It director Andy Muschietti] about it and figuring out what it will be,” he told the UK’s Metro News. “It’s a different story, but I’m excited to delve in deeper to the character, as there’s more exploration for who Pennywise is.”

Like the second half of the novel, the sequel will follow the same group of kids 27 years later (read our recap of The Loser’s Club panel at Fan Expo). According to Skarsgård, everyone had the sequel in mind while shooting It, carefully laying the groundwork to ensure that both films achieve their full potential. “There is depth and a change in Pennywise from the first scene to the last and there’s a journey there,” he said of the first film, before addressing a journalist’s excitement about the follow-up. “That’s exactly what I want people to feel, ‘Wait a minute, what is this thing?’ And I think that’s what I wanted and that’s where I want to go for the second one, to delve into the psychological and metaphysical spaces of this trans-dimensional being.”

But no matter how successful the first It movie turns out to be, don’t expect a simple rehash. Skarsgård feels a sense of urgency about building on the original and delivering a sequel that takes fans to new places. “We’ll see where it goes, but… reading the movie and the book and talking about the second one, we have to raise the ante and not just do the same thing again. I’m looking forward to that process.”

The first instalment of It arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out the trailer below.