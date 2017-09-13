Share This: Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd’s Pennywise Smile Is 100 Per Cent Creepier Without Clown Makeup Crystal

Bill SkarsgÃ¥rdÂ brought a lotÂ to the role of the demonic Pennywise the Dancing Clown in directorÂ Andy Muschietti’sÂ It (read ourÂ review here). Madness? Of course. Unpredictability? You betcha. An unsettling baby voice? Yep! But it was SkarsgÃ¥rd’s physicalityâ€”especially his facial expressions, often dripping with salivaâ€”that really elevated Pennywise from a scary clown to full-fledged nightmare fuel.

Case in point: the creature’s haunting smile. As it turns out, that smile was not the result of special effects makeup. That wasÂ allÂ SkarsgÃ¥rd. In fact, it was inspired by a character he created as a child to terrorize hisÂ younger brother Valter. Of course, that means he can still make THE FACE on command. I, for one, was not prepared.

“My older brother Gustaf, who’s an actor as well, he had this ability to do, you know, point his lip in a very strange way and for some reason, I don’t know how, I understood that I could do it as well,” the actor told host Conan O’Brien during Tuesday night’s episode ofÂ Conan onÂ CTV. So, he’d pull his t-shirt over his head, make the face, and chase after his baby brother. How cute.

It’s a little unsettling how easily he can transform his beautiful face, but I guess it’s the ultimate party trick. Anyway, this is the face you see before you die: