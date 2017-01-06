How do you want to login to your Space account?

HBO’s New Documentary Beware The Slenderman Will Scare You Off The Internet

January 6, 2017
Sarah
The best horror stories are the ones that seem like they could be real, but sometimes things get too real. Beware the Slenderman, a new documentary debuting on HBO January 23, covers the shocking story of what happens when young, vulnerable, unstable, and/or manipulative people latch on to something they don’t understand.

The tale of Slenderman started out as a fictional story circulating throughout the Internet, starting in about 2009. Like any urban legend, Slenderman’s story was built up and added to over time. But Slenderman sustained an almost cultish following, and the mythos took a horrifying turn when two 12-year-old girls, claiming to be speaking to and acting upon the orders of Slenderman himself, lured their friend into the woods in order to commit a gruesome murder. The victim was stabbed 19 times… and lived.

Beware the Slenderman gets into the nitty gritty of what happened that night and the media frenzy surrounding it. Although the children themselves aren’t interviewed, their families are. Perhaps the most fascinating part is the doc includes footage of the girls’ police interviews when they were first apprehended.

True crime stories are always entrancing, and the genre has seen a recent resurgence in popularity. HBO’s The Jinx, Netflix’s Making a Murder, and Serial (to name a few) have been causing buzz and captivating audiences. There’s something about this crime, however, that seems to have caused a particular media frenzy. Is it because it’s about killer kids, and killer kids are always extra creepy? Is it because no one really knows what happened that night? Is maybe it’s because the whole thing started on the Internet?

Slenderman is just a tall tale, but the human capacity for causing harm is real, and that’s obviously far scarier.

Beware the Slenderman premieres on HBO Canada HBO January 23 at 10pm ET. Turn out the lights and watch the trailer below:

