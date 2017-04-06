Share This: Beam Up InnerSpace’s Top 5 Best Star Trek Episodes List Mark

Space has aired Star Trek almost continually ever since we launched, nearly 20 years ago. The show has a passionate fan base, and lots of the episodes are beloved, so narrowing it down to top five episodes was tough.

That said, three episodes almost always make the list:

“City on the Edge of Forever” (written by Harlan Ellison) won the prestigious Hugo Award, and it is an emotional episode that deepened the character of Captain Kirk, and really showcased the bond between him and Spock.

“The Trouble With Tribbles” (written by David Gerrold) introduced one of Star Trek’s most beloved alien creatures. It also showcased the comedic talents of the whole cast, especially James Doohan.

A consistent fan-favourite is “Mirror, Mirror,” which is based on a short story by Jerome Bixby. This episode introduced the concept of the Mirror Universe, which returned in episodes of Deep Space Nine and Enterprise. This episode, nominated for the Hugo in 1966, is often parodied, especially the concept that a beard signifies evil.

To find out what episodes we've chosen, check out the full story below: