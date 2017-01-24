Share This: First Look At Benedict Cumberbatch As Thomas Edison In The Current War Julia

Benedict Cumberbatch has knack for portraying incredibly intelligent characters on screen. First he played Stephen Hawking in Hawking, then Sherlock Holmes in BBC’S Sherlock, and finally Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. His quirky demeanour lends well to his portrayal of clever men and now he’s primed to tackle another genius: Thomas Edison.

Cumberbatch will be taking on the role of Edison in The Current War. Edison’s hundreds of inventions impacted the improvement of the electric light, sound recording, and motion pictures. The upcoming film will show the rivalry between Edison and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), who were both trying to create a sustainable electricity system in 19th century America.

Joining Cumberbatch and Shannon in the film will be Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men franchise).

The Current War still has no official release date but a few lucky fans did catch glimpse of Cumberbatch dancing on the set of the film, which is currently in production in London. He might play geniuses on screen but the actor seems to be more of a goofball in real life.