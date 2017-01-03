How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Will Doctor Strange Play A Role In Thor: Ragnarok?

January 3, 2017
Julia
thor-ragnarok-doctor-strange

If the return of Sherlock has rekindled your love of Benedict Cumberbatch, then we have some good news for you. Cumberbatch has been confirmed to make an appearance in Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Reprising his role as Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch will appear alongside Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and, obvi, Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

If you stayed for Doctor Strange‘s post-credits sequence than this news may not come as a huge surprise. The scene features Thor and Strange discussing Loki and Thor’s return to earth. We still have to wait and see how large a part Strange plays in this new Marvel feature, but any chance to travel through the multi-verse with Cumberbatch is exciting news for us.

Thor was last seen on the big screen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Marvel released a special featurette to give a little insight into what Thor was up to during Captain America: Civil War.

Mark your calendars, Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to be released November 3, 2017.

