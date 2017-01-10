How do you want to login to your Space account?

Please Stop Asking Ben Affleck About The Batman

January 10, 2017
Crystal
Despite what you may have read, Ben Affleck is going to direct The Batman. Full stop. But there’s still no script—at least not one that has passed Affleck’s high standards—and the idea still needs time to gestate. After all, the last thing the actor-director wants is to make a “mediocre version of Batman.” (That’s also the last thing the DC Extended Universe needs right now.) Batman fans, however, are eager for a new Batflick, and they want it now.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night (January 9), Affleck addressed the pressure of working on such a high-profile project—and the steady stream of questions that come with it.

“I’m going to direct the next Batman,” the actor said. “We’re working on it. It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating because with Live By Night, it took me a year and a half to write it and get it ready, and I worked really hard, and nobody gave a shit. Nobody was like, ‘Where’s Live By Night?!’ But with Batman I keep on getting, ‘Where’s the fucking Batman?!” And I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’m working! Give me a second.”

Affleck also reacted to the latest Justice League photo that was released over the weekend, featuring Batman in his new tactical suit standing alongside Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

“I make that look pretty good,” Affleck said. “That’s not bad!”

OK, that’s cool, but where’s Superman? And Steppenwolf?! And is that the shiny new Bat vehicle we were promised? Sorry, Affleck. But if you’re not going to answer our Batman questions, can you at least give us some more intel on the Justice League?

