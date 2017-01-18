How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Affleck Reacts To That ‘Sad Ben Affleck’ Meme, Knows How To Take A Joke

January 18, 2017
Crystal
Batman v Superman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

    RELEASE
  • 03/25/2016

Being part of a multi-million-dollar superhero franchise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any actor, but for Ben Affleck, it was a chance to learn a very important life lesson.

“It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” the Live By Night director-star told BBC Radio 1. “That’s one thing I learned.” Fair.

Affleck is of course referring to the #SadAffleck meme that was born out of last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice press tour. A clever YouTuber laid “The Sound of Silence” over an interview in which Cavill talked at length about the film’s negative reviews—while Affleck just looked kinda depressed. In case you don’t remember this bit of Internet excellence, here you go:

The actor now most known for playing the Batman (his words, not ours) went on to talk about other things he learned from the movie, like technology and whatnot, and the batarang he stole from set (!). But honestly, we’re just glad to see he has a sense of humour about things. See, internet? Affleck can smile.

Trending
RELATED
Guardians of the Galaxy
News
Get Ready For ‘Many New Worlds’ In Avengers: Infinity War
Batgirl-Lego
News
Batgirl Is Super Fierce In The Latest LEGO Batman Movie Trailer
aria-sansa
News
These Baby Game Of Thrones Pics Remind Us How Much We Miss Arya And Sans...
emma-watson
News
Emma Watson Passed On The Chance To Play Cinderella
INNERSPACE CLIPS