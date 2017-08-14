Share This: Ben Affleck Loves The Work Joss Whedon’s Doing On Justice League Jon

When Ben Affleck signed on to play Batman, he could never have anticipated the endless series of complications that would follow. From critics savagely attacking Batman v Superman and Affleck being removed from directing his own Batman movie—rumours persist that he will also vacate the role—to Zack Snyder’s recent decision to leave Justice League (in order to deal with the death of his daughter), there seems to be some kind of Batman curse. Nonetheless, the actor remains positive about Justice League and the work Joss Whedon has done on the re-shoots.

“It’s a little bit unorthodox,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Zack had a family tragedy, and stepped off, which was horrible. For the movie, the best person we could’ve possibly found was Joss. We got really lucky that he stepped in.” Maybe it’s just damage control, but Affleck describes the result as “an interesting product of two directors, both with kind of unique visions, both with really strong takes. I’ve never had that experience before making a movie. I have to say, I really love working with Zack, and I really love the stuff we’ve done with Joss.”

Knowing that Affleck’s job may be in jeopardy, these are understandably diplomatic comments. Call it wishful thinking, but the actor claims he and DC have put the Batman curse behind them. “This is a really nice time to work in DC. They’re hitting their stride. They’re getting it right. It’s starting to feel like it’s really working.”

Justice League arrives in theatres on November 17. Check out the trailer below: