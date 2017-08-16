Share This: Ben Affleck Is Sorry His Batman Was So Angry In Batman V Superman Crystal

Regardless of how you felt aboutÂ Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeÂ (that’s already been debatedÂ ad nauseam), we can all admit something was slightly off about Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader. He seemed to have no issue taking lives, something thatÂ drew ireÂ from longtime fans of the iconic character.

In a recent interview withÂ Entertainment Weekly, Affleck admitted that his Batman had a lot of repressed rage coursing through his veins, which led him to make some questionable decisions.

“He started out with all this rage directed at Superman, because of his coworkers who had died in the fight Superman had with Zod,” he said. “He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way.”

But prepare to see a more traditional take on the Dark Knight in the forthcoming superhero team-up movie,Â Justice League. “This is a much more traditional Batman. He’s heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people.”

Traditional, you say?

The actor likens this lighter version of Batman to the character you’d see if you opened up an issue of a Batman comic book. That’s not to say Bats is no longer broody inÂ Justice League. His surly demeanor is as integral to the character as that mask. And those gauntlets. And the batmobile. Just because he has to work with a team doesn’t mean he plays nice with others.

In addition to a new attitude, Bats will also be rocking a newÂ Tactical BatsuitÂ in the film, which looks a hell of a lot more practical than the Mech Batsuit that the Caped Crusader designed to fight the Man of Steel inÂ Batman v Superman. The new and improved Batsuit was created so that the Bat couldÂ “step up his game”Â in combat situations with superpowered adversaries, like the immortal Steppenwolf. And those cool new built-in goggles? They’re worn to pilot theÂ Night Crawler, a brand-new Bat-vehicle that you canÂ peepÂ in the trailer.

Justice League hits theatres November 17, 2017.