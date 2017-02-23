Share This: We Write Some Love Notes To Our Crushes With Zoey Deutch April

Before I Fall is a young adult novel written by Lauren Oliver that has been adapted to the big screen as a new drama of the same name.

In both the novel and film, we meet Samantha (Zoey Deutch), a high school teen who is forced to relive the day of her death over and over in an attempt to understand how her actions have significant repercussions in the lives of those around her.

Star Zoey Deutch and director Ry Russo-Young stopped by our studio to help us relive Cupid’s Day and to help us write love notes to some of our favourite InnerSpace crushes of all time.

Catch Before I Fall in theatres March 3, and be sure to watch our InnerSpace clip below: