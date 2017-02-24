Share This: Morgan Got A Beauty And The Beast Sneak Peek At Toronto’s Casa Loma Amy P

You don’t have to be a child of the ’80s to know how huge an impact the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast had on our generation. As the song goes, it’s a tale as old as time! And it’ll undoubtedly resonate for generations to come.

A live-action rendering of the film is set to grace the big screen in mid-March and a recent, one-weekend-only Beauty and the Beast event at Toronto’s Casa Loma confirmed that we have a lot to look forward to.

The exhibit brought out Morgan Hoffman’s inner fangirl as the InnerSpace host was treated to a sneak peek at the work of Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran. Morgan got an exclusive glimpse at the film’s costumes including one of the dresses worn by Emma Watson who will star as Belle.

The weekend also showcased aerial and ballroom dance performances inspired by the legendary fairy tale, as well as an enchanted tunnel and fun activities for the whole family.

Watch the full story below: