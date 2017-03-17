Share This: Beauty And The Beast ‘True As It Can Be’ To The Original Hilary A

As a ’90s kid who dressed as Belle for Halloween three years in a row (peasant, ballroom, and winter obviously) and hosted numerous themed birthdays, it’s safe to say I was anxiously awaiting Bill Condon’s live action remake of the 1991 animated classic. With so many hits and misses on the Disney remake roster, many ’90s kids out there were probably feeling just as anxious.

Sitting down in the theatre and hearing the familiar opening melody drift through the room, nostalgic tingles set in right away—and thankfully didn’t stop there. What this means for Beauty and the Beast fans everywhere is that you can rest assured this 2017 remake stays true to our beloved original. As Cogsworth himself once said, “If it isn’t Baroque, don’t fix it!”

To briefly recap this tale as old as time, Belle (Emma Watson) dreams of a life full of adventure, beyond her boring provincial town where the hunky village bully, Gaston (Luke Evans) has plans to make her his wife. When her beloved father (Kevin Kline) goes missing, Belle finds him being held captive by a beast (Dan Stevens) in an enchanted castle. She heroically takes his place as prisoner, and promises she’ll find her way back. What she doesn’t expect to find however, are friends in the form of castle objects, a life-changing adventure and a love for her beastly captor.

Some call it Stockholm syndrome, some call it bestiality, but true Beauty and the Beast fans know that at its core, the message behind this fairytale is to look past outward appearances and get to know what’s on the inside of someone first, because you never know what battles people are facing. On that note, the remake did add a more prominent backstory to both Belle and the beast, which revealed similar, sad pasts (they both lost their mother’s to the plague) that strengthened their relationship and allowed them to relate on a deeper level.

The added scenes and songs weren’t entirely disposable, but they did fall flat in comparison to the classic Beauty and the Beast moments throughout the film. The opening “Belle” is so authentic and magical, you’re instantly transported back to your childhood, and the classic “Gaston” pub scene was arguably the most entertaining part of the entire film. Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as Lefou (who in this version becomes Disney’s first gay character) work super well together as the comical town duo. For a full reaction list of musical numbers, check out our ranking of all 14 songs from the film.

All in all, this Beauty and the Beast live-action remake is realistic enough to make the audience slightly uncomfortable watching Emma Watson fall in love with an animal, but will ultimately leave fans wholly satisfied with its close connection to the original.

Beauty and the Beast waltzes into theatres today. Be our guest and watch the latest trailer below: