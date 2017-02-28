Share This: No One Sings Like Gaston In This Manly Beauty And The Beast Clip Crystal

Will I ever grow tired of watching and re-watching clips from Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake? Nope. Never. Lucky for me, the studio has released yet another clip from Bill Condon’s enchanting film, which hits theaters March 17.

Beauty and the Beast‘s latest teaser features Luke Evans as the man especially good at expectorating, Gaston, and Josh Gad as his dopey lackey, LeFou. We’ve already seen a short snippet from “Gaston,” the film’s rowdy ode to its smarmy villain, but this extended clip really highlights the film’s campiness and Gad’s inherent theatricality.

While this clip of “Gaston” will sound incredibly familiar to fans of Disney’s 1991 animated classic, the full version will feature some alternate lyrics, written decades ago by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman.

“The guys at Disney reviewed all the transcripts and recordings,” Evans previously told EW. “They’ve been able to go back through those hours and hours of recorded footage and listen to lyrics that were written and never used, which are actually gems. For the audience who know the song immensely well—which I think is most people—you will hear a few new lines, which are really, really special.”

Somehow, I’m even MORE excited for Beauty and the Beast than I was five minutes ago.