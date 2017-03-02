How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Beast Invites Belle To Dinner In New Beauty And The Beast Clip

March 2, 2017
Madeline

Most of the clips we’ve seen from Beauty and the Beast thus far have focused on the story’s iconic musical moments. Today, however, a new clip introduces a spin on a familiar scene: the one in which Beast (Dan Stevens) reluctantly invites Belle (Emma Watson) to dinner.

In the video, we see the extent of damage caused by Beast’s years-long withdrawal from human interaction. He isn’t exactly the most charming guy, so his scowling invite isn’t too alluring to poor Belle, who’s plotting her escape from his castle when he pounds on her door. With a little help from his household item friends, however, the cursed prince may be able to win Belle over … that is, if he can only master that “dashing, debonair smile.”

Beauty and the Beast (finally) waltzes into theaters on March 17.

Trending
RELATED
News
Hugh Jackman Has Some Advice For The Next Wolverine
News
Beauty And The Beast Gave Emma Watson’s Belle A Very Inspirational Bac...
News
New Ghost In The Shell Clip Reveals How Major Ends Up In A Strange Body
News
Meet Young Jack Sparrow In The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS