The Latest Baywatch Trailer Features Even More Shirtless Zac Efron

January 10, 2017
Crystal
zac-efron-weird

The international Baywatch trailer features a lot more of everything—more f-bombs, more Priyanka Chopra, more shirtless Zac Efron, more explosions, and more self-referential jokes. Clearly, producer-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows what we’re willing to pay $17.50 to go see. (Yes, that is the actual price of a movie ticket in some parts of New York City.)

There’s a whole lot of action in this trailer, thanks in part to Chopra’s villainess Victoria Leeds, who appears to be a formidable foe for The Rock’s Mitch Buchanan and his elite team of lifeguards. Meanwhile, Efron, shirtless and spray-tanned, stands out as the squad’s newest recruit—and it looks like he’s going head to head with The Rock in a crazy, American Ninja Warrior–style competition where carrying refrigerators on your back is a real litmus test for manliness… or something.

And yes, plenty of f-bombs are dropped, reminding us that this is, indeed, an R-rated comedy.

Baywatch hits theatres on May 26, 2017.

