Meat Loaf Is Hosting A Bat Out Of Hell Street Party In Toronto

New York may have the Met Gala, but Toronto has the Meat Ball. This Monday, May 15 at 7pm, ‘70s-era rock icon Meat Loaf will arrive in the city in true Bat Out of Hell style—following (what else?) a parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles along Yonge Street to Shuter. There, in the centre of the street, a concert stage will shut down the city block from Shuter to Dundas.

That’s where the American rocker will launch the Canadian run of his mega-successful musical Bat Out of Hell—which just wrapped up a sold-out series of performances in Manchester.

From the stage, the “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” singer will chat with fans about the making of the 1977 album and his role in inspiring the theatrical adaptation. And, after an intro by Meat Loaf himself, the show’s UK stars, Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington, will take the Toronto stage to perform a free mini outdoor concert for fans. The pair are slated to sing four songs from the musical.

The show’s Toronto performances, which lineup perfectly with the album’s 40th anniversary, will begin October 14, 2017 at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre. You can get tickets for the musical beginning May 24 at Mirvish.com. Till then, stream Classic Albums: Meat Loaf – Bat Out of Hell right now on CraveTV, and check out the musical’s official trailer below: