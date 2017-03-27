Share This: Here’s The Avengers V Justice League Video You’ve Been Waiting For Corrina

In the inaugural full-length trailer for DC’s Justice League movie that finally dropped over the weekend, Wonder Woman muses, “They said the age of heroes would never come again.” While fans of superhero movies were probably like “Yes! The age of heroes is totally here! Thanks, DC!”, you can imagine how the line sounded to Marvel’s Tony Stark and his Avengers squad (who’ve been trying to make the whole ‘age of heroes’ thing happen for nearly a decade now).

Faster than you can say “I’m Batman”, a parody video surfaced, showing the Avengers gathered together to witness the Justice League debut their rival super heroics for the first time. Using footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron (plus a dash of Paul-Rudd-in-Ant-Man charm—tea anyone?) the clip riffs on the idea of the Marvel crew waiting, like the rest of us, for the trailer to be released—only instead of heading directly to social media to slam or celebrate the footage, the Avengers are forced to re-evaluate their very raison d’être. Have they been eclipsed by this newer, possibly more modern (*cough* Wonder Woman standalone movie *cough*) squad?

Watch the video below and judge for yourself.