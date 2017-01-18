How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Get Ready For ‘Many New Worlds’ In Avengers: Infinity War

January 18, 2017
Jon
Guardians of the Galaxy

In recent years, Josh Brolin has been patiently waiting in the wings for his MCU moment. Following his cameos as Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron (the character also briefly appears in The Avengers), it looks like his time to shine has finally arrived. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos will be featured as the central villain, wreaking superhuman havoc all over the galaxy. Speaking to Comicbook.com, production designer Charles Wood (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange) recently said you can expect to see this alien creature—he was born closer to Saturn than Earth—take the franchise to some eye-popping new places.

According to Wood, the imagery that the script called for was so daunting that he was both impressed and nervous. “Any time you turn that page on this script, you’re kind of staggered, blown away, terrified by what’s in front of you,” he said. “I think rather like Doctor Strange, you’ll find this film, it’s not regurgitative, yeah? What I’m trying to say, is, there are many, many, many new worlds to see in this film.”

If there’s a single reason the MCU is still going strong nearly nine years after the release of Iron Man, it may be Marvel’s willingness to constantly introduce new ideas. While Guardians of the Galaxy has already made good use of aliens and foreign planets, you can expect Avengers: Infinity War to explore all kinds of new territory when it comes to Earth on May 4, 2018.

avengers-thanos

