Share This: Avatar Villain Quaritch Is Alive And Starring In 4 Sequels Jon

Throughout the career of James Cameron, fans have doubted and second-guessed his creative choices, but the filmmaker—who is responsible for the two biggest hits of all time (Titanic, Avatar)—always seems to get the last laugh. Given the amount of money invested in the four Avatar sequels, we’re guessing he has a pretty good plan in place, but some will be surprised to learn that all four films feature a villain (Stephen Lang’s Colonel Miles Quaritch), who took two seemingly fatal arrows in the chest last time around.

“The interesting conceit of the Avatar sequels is it’s pretty much the same characters,” Cameron told Empire. “There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I’m taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey. But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf*cker through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.”

As for the bold decision to shoot four sequels simultaneously, Cameron attributes this to the influence of Peter Jackson and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The director recalls affectionately telling Jackson, “It’s your fault I’m doing this, motherf*cker,” though he acknowledges that there are some key differences in his Avatar approach. “It’s one big story, but I would say a little bit different from The Lord of the Rings, which you knew was a trilogy and that allowed you to accept a sort of truncated ending for movies one and two and then a fulfillment,” he explained. “This is a greater narrative broken up into four complete stories.”

Assuming there are no further delays, Avatar 2 arrives in theatres on December 18, 2020, a full 11 years after its predecessor. For a reminder of where we left off, check out the non-demise of Quaritch below: